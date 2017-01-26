‘Resident Evil 7’ Guide: Crack the Happy Birthday Puzzle and Earn Achievement

The latest installment of the survival-horror franchise has continued the tradition of bringing tricky and puzzles. One of the trickiest in "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is the Happy Birthday Puzzle, which the player has to go through twice, and finishing fast enough the second time merits a reward for the player.

After going through the Main and Old houses, the player will get the Snake Key, which grants access to the Kids Room on the Main house's second floor. Inside, the player will see a VHS tape with the label "Happy Birthday", shifting the view to another person, thus triggering the puzzle. As Shack News reports, the goal is to light up all the candles on the cake. However, in true Resident Evil fashion, sprinklers with motion detectors are installed around the cake, making things tricky.

First, take the Candle from the mannequin near the testing room entrance. Go through the doorway in the wall opposite the clown, then through the right doorway. In the next room the sprinklers will trigger. Before leaving the room, take the Winder Key from the barrel. This will cause oil to pour out of the barrel.

Now, head back to the room with the mannequin, and examine the toilet to the left. Flush it, and then grab the Dirty Telescope. Go back to the doorway with sprinklers. While they are running, equip the Dirty Telescope, changing the item to a regular Telescope.

Go to the kitchen, and use the Telescope at the bank of TV monitors. It should show three things: Hanging Noose Bird Perched on Tombstone and Fetus. Proceed to the cake room, and locate the cabinet. Use the three things to unlock it, and get the Straw Doll.

Head to the kitchen, turn on the burner of the stove and use the Straw Doll, revealing a Dummy Finger. Also, make sure to relight the Candle before leaving. Proceed to the door near the bank of TV monitors, and use the candle to burn the rope closing it. Enter the room and search for the Balloon near the cabinet, and use it on the pipe on the wall with a reaper painting. Once the Balloon pops, the player gets the Quill Pen.

Head back to the creepy mannequin and start putting them into place. The Dummy Finger on its left hand, followed by the Quill Pen, and use the Winder Key on its torso to reveal the password LOSER.

Head back to the room where the Balloon was located, then use the password on the padlock. Retrieve the Valve Handle inside, and then go back to the cake room. Use the Valve Handle on the pipe to near the doorway to turn off the sprinklers. Head to the kitchen, light up the Candle and finish the puzzle by lighting up the candles on the cake.

The player will go back to the same area as Ethan, the main character. This time, if the player finishes he puzzle in less than five minutes, the achievement "Out Before Dinner" will be theirs, according to GameRant. The fastest way to complete the puzzle would be as follows:

1. Grab the Candle from the mannequin.

2. Proceed through the sprinklers.

3. Relight the Candle using the stove.

4. Go to the door behind the TVs and burn the rope.

5. Enter LOSER on the padlock.

6. Grab the Valve Handle.

7. Use the Valve handle to turn the sprinklers off.

8. Relight the Candle

9. Place the Candle on the cake.

10. Take the bomb and place it in the hole by the oil barrel.

"Resident Evil 7: BIohazard" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.