Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 9:12 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Marvel Reassembles With Square Enix And Eidos

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 07:28 PM EST
AVENGERS POSTER

AVENGERS POSTER(Photo : Robyn/flickr)

Following the teaser that circulated through social media, the unexpected expectation was finally announced. Dubbed "the Avengers project", Marvel and Square Enix, along with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, will be working together to bring Earth's mightiest heroes and other Marvel titles to the video game world.

According to CNet, the first game slated on the multi-game partnership will be an Avengers-themed game, though only a short teaser has been given out for now. Bearing the line #Reassemble, it depicts the broken glasses of Bruce Banner, Thor's Hammer, Iron Man's glove and Captain America's shield along with a female voice. Basing from the narration, it is implied that the Avengers are disbanded or gone, and new heroes need to reassemble.

In a press release by Square Enix, the upcoming project is being designed for gamers all over, bringing the iconic characters, environments and moments beloved by fans of the franchise. It also adds that an original story will accompany the project, introducing a new universe for gamers, GameSpot reports.

Jay Ong, senior vice president of Games and Innovation at Marvel, stated that the Avengers project is an example on how the company is using the realm of video games to tell their stories, along with comics, television and movies. Praising the Japanese studio, best known for their "Final Fantasy" series, as well as Crystal and Eidos, Ong adds that their partnership with the development studios would bring Marvel stories to life in the most unexpected way. 

Phil Rogers, chief executive of Square Enix America and Europe, stated that the partnership with Marvel will be establishing an entertainment powerhouse, allowing players to live out their superhero dreams like never before. It might not be long before a ''Final Fantasy-Avengers" crossover would happen, or Iron Man teaming up with Sora on the next "Kingdom Hearts" game. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Hawkeye’s Home in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Based on Director’s Own House

‘The Last Jedi’ Already A Movie Title Before Lucasfilm’s Announcement For Star Wars Episode VIII

‘The Division’ 1.6 Update Brings Contamination Event To The Dark Zone

‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Takes a Page from ‘Knights of the Old Republic’; Legends Becoming Canon Again

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Clip Proves Predictions Made on First Movie [Video]

Tagsavengers, Marvel, Square Enix, Avengers Project, Crystal Dynamics, eidos montreal

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Alzheimer's Disease Could Be Treated By Deep Brain Stimulation, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's

Dr. Andres Lozano from the University of Toronto found a technique to treat Alzheimer's Disease. This technique is known as Deep Brain Stimulation(DBS) which asproved helpful to treat Parkinson's diesease.
New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!

New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!
Robot Overlords Introduced by Plant Biologists

Goodbye Drones: Robot Overlords Reportedly Introduced By Plant Biologists
Model Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents 'The Toycracker' Premiere Event at Spring Studios on December 7, 2016 in New York City.

John Legend Speaks Out After Paparazzi 'Monkey' Racist Slur:Urges Musicians To Write With Honesty
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals

Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics