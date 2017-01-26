Marvel Reassembles With Square Enix And Eidos

Following the teaser that circulated through social media, the unexpected expectation was finally announced. Dubbed "the Avengers project", Marvel and Square Enix, along with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, will be working together to bring Earth's mightiest heroes and other Marvel titles to the video game world.

According to CNet, the first game slated on the multi-game partnership will be an Avengers-themed game, though only a short teaser has been given out for now. Bearing the line #Reassemble, it depicts the broken glasses of Bruce Banner, Thor's Hammer, Iron Man's glove and Captain America's shield along with a female voice. Basing from the narration, it is implied that the Avengers are disbanded or gone, and new heroes need to reassemble.

In a press release by Square Enix, the upcoming project is being designed for gamers all over, bringing the iconic characters, environments and moments beloved by fans of the franchise. It also adds that an original story will accompany the project, introducing a new universe for gamers, GameSpot reports.

Jay Ong, senior vice president of Games and Innovation at Marvel, stated that the Avengers project is an example on how the company is using the realm of video games to tell their stories, along with comics, television and movies. Praising the Japanese studio, best known for their "Final Fantasy" series, as well as Crystal and Eidos, Ong adds that their partnership with the development studios would bring Marvel stories to life in the most unexpected way.

Phil Rogers, chief executive of Square Enix America and Europe, stated that the partnership with Marvel will be establishing an entertainment powerhouse, allowing players to live out their superhero dreams like never before. It might not be long before a ''Final Fantasy-Avengers" crossover would happen, or Iron Man teaming up with Sora on the next "Kingdom Hearts" game.