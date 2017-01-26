'X-Men' TV Live-Action Series Takes an “Outside In” Approach

The next adventure of Marvel's premiere band of mutants will take place on the small screen, as Fox ordered a live-action ''X-Men'' series. While information list about the series is as long as Wolverine's patience, series creator Matt Nix gives some tidbits on what to expect.

According to his interview witn CNet, the new series will be more intimate, in the way TV shows give more time to flesh out characters and stories. It will also run from a premise of a family finding out that their children are mutants, and would need to go into hiding.

Nix would also be approaching the story from an outside-in perspective, as the story will be coming from the side that is entering the world of the "X-Men". He explains that with the movies and the comics, the world is perceived from the eyes of the "X-Men", while the series will flip things around by looking through the world of mutants at the side.

As for characters, not much was given for now. While he can't go on about specific characters, he does state that it would contain characters that fans will be excited about. Screen Rant adds by stating that the Sentinels, as seen in "X-Men: Days of Future Past", will be part of the show based on its premise.

"X-Men" films have come to a screeching halt at the moment. A chunk of its main cast, namely Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult, had their three-movie contracts end with the release of 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse". Hugh Jackman will also be hanging the claws for good, with 2017's Logan as his final film for the franchise.

On the other hand, "Legion" is coming to FX on February 8. Along with the upcoming "X-Men" series, it could be the next wave for the franchise as a whole, assuming all goes well.