NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016(Photo : Getty Images/Ezra Shaw)

As noticed, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not as good as last season. Previous games showed that they fought hard and the level of play was not the same as before. Now, the first-place team in the Eastern conference needs a trade if they want to defend their NBA championship successfully.

According to the Inquisitr, Lebron James, though they are 30-13 overall, has expressed openly the situation of their recent play. He feels that Cavs would not be able to reign again as NBA champion if they would not do something. He wants his team to add to the roster sooner and not later.

Since January 10, Cavs lose five of seven NBA games. Responsible teams for those losses are Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and the New Orleans Pelicans. The most possible opponents they might face in the NBA Finals, if they can make it are Warriors or the Spurs in a Best of 7 series for the NBA championship.

Cavs fans felt sad about their recent lose with Pelicans and many said the Cavs should not be losing. Because the Cavs have overall roster better than Pelicans, but with that lose it seems they are not as good as the last season or maybe in the midst of championship hangover.

Two Cavs players situation may add the team's difficulties. These are JR Smith injury and day-to-day back issue of Kevin Love. That is why Cavs this time have to decide whether they would make a trade with another NBA franchise or just wait for the full recovery of their two players. But as far as James, Cavs really should not hesitate to do the first option, RW/Story reported.

James said that they are not better than last year. He said further that he hopes that they are not satisfied.