LG G6 Leaks: New Image Of Next Flagship Surfaces From A Different Angle

By Ajay Kadkol
Jan 30, 2017
Another Leaked Image Of The LG G6 Surfaces From A Different Angle

Another Leaked Image Of The LG G6 Surfaces From A Different Angle

LG's trial with the concept of modularity with smartphones was a one of a kind for LG. The decision only paved way for other manufacturers to think alike. Of course, there was some definite success to one of their competitors, Moto.

The main letdown for the LG G5 was the fact that apart from swapping batteries, there was nothing much eligible to be termed 'fully modular' smartphones. The design wasn't really impressive and things seemed pretty dull for the product to compete as a 'flagship smartphone'.

However, a new year has led to some new innovations(possibly) at least looking at this rumours about the successor to the G5 already in production. The rendered images for the LG's G6 that will supposedly be the flagship for 2017, was leaked and immediately picked up by Dpreview.

The image leaked by OnLeaks, reveals a completely black body smartphone with a headphone jack(pun intended) on the top. The fingerprint sensor has followed the same position just like its predecessor. The phone leaks also suggests a dual-lens camera with the flash positioned centered between the two lenses.

The ringed fingerprint sensor also adapts well to the color shade of the phone. The report also mentioned that LG have already decided to stay away from modular smartphones, maybe from their previous flagship flopping in the market.

A speculation by TechRadar speaks about their expectations possibly estimating the price to be somewhere around US$500-600 possibly even lower considering how terrible their performances with the g5 were. A 5.7-inch QHD display was also reportedly confirmed. A latest snapdragon processor with wireless charging might be really tempting for the consumers.

When leaks like these are fairly bumped up around the internet, it's fairly obvious the end product might be something different than the leaked renders. Hence it should be straight obvious these are just speculations and not the end product specifications.

