'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4: 4 Series Regulars Officially Exit Show;Episode 4 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Know the series regular who will no longer be a part of "Sleepy Hollow" Season 4. The official plot description and promo clip of episode 4 "The People vs. Ichabod Crane" are provided here. Plus, a quick summary of episode 3 "Heads of State" is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 is going to look completely different. In addition to Nicole Beharie, season three regulars Zach Appelman (who plays the role of Joe Corbin), Nikki Reed (portrays the role of Betsy Ross), Shannyn Sossamon (as Pandora), Lance Gross (as Daniel Reynolds), and Jessica Camacho (as Sophie Foster) have all officially left the show.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 4, Spoilers Guide notes, "When a monster fashioned to make its victims suffer to their most personal and haunting memories hits D.C., the team will try their best to find its weakness to save one of their own.

Meanwhile, Jenny Mills (Lyndie Greenwood) forms an unlikely bond that could be important in saving the world. Can the group prevail against one of the most insidious monsters yet?"

For a quick rundown of episode 3 "Heads of State", TV Line reported that one of Ichabod Crane's (Tom Mison) greatest enemies threatened the safety of Washington's highest government officials. This then caused the team to make an immediate action.

Elsewhere, Jake Wells' (Jerry MacKinnon) knowledge about the tunnels became a key piece of the puzzle as the team discovered a secret.

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 episode 4 is titled as "The People versus Ichabod Crane". The next episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 27, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on FOX Television Network.

"Sleepy Hollow" is an American supernatural drama TV series created by Alex Kurtzman, Philip Iscove, Roberto Orci, and Len Wiseman. The storyline is based on Washington Irving's 1820 Halloween short story of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow".