Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Enjoyed A Romantic Italian Vacation

The new couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't seem to slow down how much time they spend with each other. They recently were spotted on an Italian vacation.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye enjoyed their time together in one of the most romantic cities of the world. They were spotted strolling around Florence hand-in-hand.

According to Daily Mail, the couple visited the Accademia Gallery Museum to see the world famous Michelangelo's David. Selena had her hand tucked in Weeknd's arm throughout the whole tour.

The couple hugged and was all cuddle-y as they admired the city. They also went for shopping and dining in Santo Spirito Square.

Selena looked gorgeous in a ruffled floral dress and cute white high heels. Her 26-year-old boyfriend was donning a casual black jeans and a jacket.

Prior to the Italian holiday Selena and Abel spent a night out with their close friends at Dave & Buster's in LA. Part of their squad included famous pals like French Montana and Jaden Smith.

Although around friends, but the pair still held hands and were getting all romantic outside the arcade. The group was having a grand time and clicked numerous pics for social media and personal collection.

"He really likes her. They laugh and like each other's personalities," Daily Mail quoted an insider. "They started hanging as friends and it became romantic. They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over."

Prior to Selena, the Starboy rapper dated supermodel Bella Hadid for around one and a half years. According to Perez Hilton, rumor has it that Bella is rather pissed off when she heard that Abel has already moved on with Selena Gomez.

It seems like she is not the only one not supporting the relationship as Selena's ex Justin Bieber recently stated that he cannot listen to Weeknd's songs because he finds them "wack."