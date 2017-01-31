Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 9:57 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Enjoyed A Romantic Italian Vacation

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 12:12 PM EST
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals(Photo : Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image)

The new couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't seem to slow down how much time they spend with each other. They recently were spotted on an Italian vacation.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye enjoyed their time together in one of the most romantic cities of the world. They were spotted strolling around Florence hand-in-hand.

According to Daily Mail, the couple visited the Accademia Gallery Museum to see the world famous Michelangelo's David. Selena had her hand tucked in Weeknd's arm throughout the whole tour.

The couple hugged and was all cuddle-y as they admired the city. They also went for shopping and dining in Santo Spirito Square.

Selena looked gorgeous in a ruffled floral dress and cute white high heels. Her 26-year-old boyfriend was donning a casual black jeans and a jacket.

Prior to the Italian holiday Selena and Abel spent a night out with their close friends at Dave & Buster's in LA. Part of their squad included famous pals like French Montana and Jaden Smith.

Although around friends, but the pair still held hands and were getting all romantic outside the arcade. The group was having a grand time and clicked numerous pics for social media and personal collection.

"He really likes her. They laugh and like each other's personalities," Daily Mail quoted an insider. "They started hanging as friends and it became romantic. They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over."

Prior to Selena, the Starboy rapper dated supermodel Bella Hadid for around one and a half years. According to Perez Hilton, rumor has it that Bella is rather pissed off when she heard that Abel has already moved on with Selena Gomez.

It seems like she is not the only one not supporting the relationship as Selena's ex Justin Bieber recently stated that he cannot listen to Weeknd's songs because he finds them "wack."

SEE ALSO

Bella Hadid’s Unhealthy Obsession With Losing Weight Left Her In All Bones

Bella Hadid Exposes Her Nipples In A See-Through Dress; Reportedly Trying To Seduce Back Weeknd From Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez-Weeknd Love Soars As Justin Bieber Says He Hates Weeknd’s Songs; Meanwhile Bella Hadid Suffers A Nip Slip

Jealous Justin Bieber Claims Selena-The Weeknd Pair Is A Publicity Stunt; The New Couple Determined To Prove Their Love

Selena Gomez Posts Almost Nude Pic Just A Day After Being Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

Tagsselena gomez, The Weeknd, selena gomez The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber, selena gomez The Weeknd Florence italy

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years

Archaeologists uncovered the grave in Heuneburg, Germany. People have known about the Iron Age site for centuries, but researchers only recently uncovered the grave containing the mysterious elite woman.
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics