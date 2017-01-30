Samsung Galaxy S8 Might Come With An Audio Jack

It's rather bizarre that a simple inclusion of an audio jack would create such an important news and probably people should thank Apple for that. What they claimed to be a 'bold and courageous move' inspired a lot of smartphone manufacturers to think alike. That resulted in a lot of smartphones missing a 3.5-mm audio jack and rather come with possibly an adapter or just a port change for audio needs.

Earlier, there were a lot of news reports that Samsung would possibly make the same decision with the next series of 'Galaxy S' series of their flagship smartphones. However, it's now understood that all previous rumours thankfully stayed as rumours and the S8(possible device naming) will now come with a 3.5mm audio-jack to serve audio needs. This was earlier reported by The Verge.

An earlier report on GSMArena last month revealed that Samsung was planning to consider the axing of the audio jack. Such a move for certain wouldn't really benefit Samsung in any way even if it was to announce a wireless version of something similar to the AirPods.

But however, now that such an announcement with Samsung's own version of wireless earphones happened, the same hasn't certainly impacted smartphone sales for the South Korean manufacturer.

The addition of a USB Type-C reversible connector would be an added benefit which would impact the way people take care of the cable side of things since most of the hardware nowadays are coming out with a USB Type-C with USB3.1 speeds. The same port would result in less purchases of cables since a single cable would serve all charging and data transfer needs.

The report on The Verge added that the sources for the English daily journal, The Guardian, was rather unnamed and also hinted for a March release for the S8 from Samsung. The new smartphone will indeed have a USB Type-C port along with an additional storage slot for external storage cards.