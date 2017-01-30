Selena Gomez Plays Pregnant Woman In James Franco’s ‘In Dubious Battle’; Singer’s Most Challenging Role So Far

Selena Gomez has taken up a challenging role in upcoming drama "In Dubious Battle". Selena is playing a pregnant woman in James Franco next movie.

According to Hollywood Life, the trailer is up and Selena is looking determined as she portrays the role of a heavily pregnant woman. Fans are really excited to see their favorite singer embarking on a role that she has never done before.

James Franco's R-rated "In Dubious Battle" is adapted from John Steinbeck classic novel of the same name. In the movie, Selena plays Lisa London, a pregnant strike worker who's also the daughter of the camp's leader.

Selena's character is the love interest of activist Jim Nolan, played by 22-year old Nat Wolff. If the Depression-drama follows the novel then fans can expect to see many intimate scenes between the two.

The movie revolves around the story of fruit-workers' strike at a California farm valley and the attempts of communists to organize, lead, and provide for the striking pickers. The strike takes place after the salaries of the men gets cut to only a dollar a day.

Although it's a men-centric movie, but the women also play major role and portrays the extreme difficulties they had to face while their men are far away and on strike. For example, at some point in the film Selena's character goes through an intensely brutal birthing scene.

The movie met with positive reviews at the Venice Film Festival in Fall 2016. But the official theatrical release date is yet to be announced.

The ensemble star cast includes Ed Harris, Selena Gomez, Robert Duvall, Vincent D'Onofrio, Nat Wolff, Bryan Cranston, Josh Hutcherson, Analeigh Tipton, James Franco, and Zach Braff.

Talking about Selena, the "Hands to Myself" singer recently took an romantic Italian vacation with her boyfriend The Weeknd. They were all cozy and cuddel-y as they roamed the city of Florence in this PDA-filled holiday.