‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers, Latest News: Claire, Jaime Reunion Will Be Complicated Yet Romantic

News about the renewal of “Outlander” for Season 3 sire hope that Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser will find each other again. The reunion of the time travel-afflicted lovers, however, will not be fairy tale-like and not without some complications.

Considering that “Outlander” Season 3 will set off 20 years after Claire’s return to the 20th century while Jaime continues to live his life in the 18th century, things will be different between them. In those 20 years apart, and an already grown up daughter, the manner of their reunion is highly-awaited. Catriona Balfe who portrays Claire just teased the anticipating viewers about this huge reunion.

Describing it similar to a long-distance relationship, seeing each other after such a very long time might not be as good as what one had expected the meeting would be. "You have all of the things that you think you’ll say, and the way you think it’ll go. Life’s never like that,” Balfe said to ELLE.

The way the actress put it, the reunion will be kind of complicated as the couple believed each other to be dead and each of them had been a different person since they separated. The reunion, however, will take place in a print shop just like in Diana Gabaldon’s “Voyager” which is the third book of the novel series.

In an exclusive interview with Popsugar, Sam Heughan a.k.a. Jamie suggested that love will conquer this great adversity. "They do have this great love for each other and this great bond. Ultimately that’s their saving grace, and what brings them back together,” the actor added.

On the finale of the second season, Jamie was preparing for the Battle of Culloden. He then convinced Claire to return back to her own time to protect their child. It can be recalled that Claire had suffered a miscarriage early in the show due to distress.

“Outlander” Season 3 is expected to air this spring. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!