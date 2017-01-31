‘Black Panther’ Official Synopsis Released by Marvel; Hints Old Enemy for T’Challa

In a press release held last Thursday, Marvel officially announced that the "Black Panther" movie is already in its production phase. Along with its filming schedule, the synopsis of the Wakandan king's solo outing was given out during the event.

According to Comicbook, the upcoming movie will focus on T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, after the events of Captain America: Civil War. As he returned to his land, the technologically-advanced isolated nation of Wakanda, he takes the mantle of its King. With a resurgence of an old adversary, the new king of Wakanda is tested in both his position as king and as the Black Panther, as he is drawn into a conflict that places the whole nation, and in extension the world, in danger.

Some of the things in the synopsis are already known to most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), like his return to Wakanda, where the scene was seen in the post-credits scene of Civil War. The idea of the "old enemy" is something new, though some say that Michael B. Jordan's Kilmonger will be filling that position.

However, as Den of Geek notes, the MCU does quite have a habit with throwing off the fans with their villains. Iron Man 3's Mandarin, played by Trevor Slattery, would be a good case in point.

Winston Duke is also slated to play as M'Baku, or Man-Ape, another character from Black Panther's rogue gallery, while Sterling K Brown will be N'Jobu, which is described as a figure from the past of T'Challa.

With several characters filling in for the position of the "old enemy", it seems that Black Panther will have his hands full in this first solo outing, with Ryan Coogler at the helm as the director.

Aside from the plot and schedule, the press release also announced that Martin Freeman (Civil War) and Andy Serkis (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will also be reprising their MCU roles in the movie, which could mean some scenes will happen outside Wakanda.

"Black Panther" will be tearing into theatres on February 2018.