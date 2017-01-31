Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 8:44 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Arrow’ faces Earth-2 Laurel; Oliver’s Mentor Teased at the End

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 10:36 PM EST
Green Arrow costume

Green Arrow costume(Photo : Lucy Lu/flickr)

The recent episode of "Arrow", titled "Who are you" started with a follow-up of Laurel's reappearance.

Confronted by Ollie (Stephen Amell) on how she is pretty much alive(after seeing her die in front of him), Laurel (Katie Cassidy) gives some time travel excuse, saying that her sister Sara (Caity Lotz) brought her to the future to fix the embolism via the Waverider. When she became good as new, she was returned to be with her loved ones to Star City.

The team then has a party the following day, in honor of her return. According to TV Line, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) uses this to extract Laurel's DNA, which leads to a discovery that she could be an "evil twin" of Earth-1's Laurel, which she confirms by dropping her "pathetic pill" facade and sonic cries the place.

Earth-2 Laurel, aka Black Siren, splits the scene, which the team then finds out, through a S.T.A.R. Labs security cam, that she was uncaged by Prometheus, the current season's baddie.

Later on, she convinces Ollie to meet up on the Black Canary statue of all places, stating that she was only forced by Prometheus to do his bidding.

Though in doubt, he still goes to meet her, with the rest of the team close by. After a short fight ensues, breaking the statue in the process, Arrow knocks her out and is brought to their holding cell.

Behind bars, she shares her sad story, with Earth-2 Queen dying 10 years ago, which led her to make one bad decision after another. And while Ollie sees a chance at redemption, Felicity sees the ruse that is being played at him. Slipping nanites into Earth-2 Laurel, Felicity lets her escape so she can lead them to Prometheus. When the nanites go live, they were able to track Black Siren and a fight between the two parties followed. Green Arrow shoots Prometheus with a Diazepam arrow, which he easily fights off, claiming having tolerance against it.

Prometheus and Black Siren seem to have the battle planned out, according to Entertainment Weekly, as Black Siren threatens to end Felicity, Prometheus then asks Green Arrow to choose either her or him, with the hero going after the former. With the canary cry dampener working, Laurel's power was nullified, with Felicity taking advantage by giving her a knuckle sandwich. With Black Siren in custody, Ollie now takes on another mission: molding another Black Canary.

The viewers are then treated to some flashbacks in Russia, wherein Gregor gives the strongest line on the episode: "circumstances are what makes a thing poison or nectar."

Talia was also seen by the end of the flashback, hinting the first meeting of the soon to be mentor and trainee. The episode also hints another "canary", when two men in a bar were thrown off (literally) by a lady with her sonic cry.

Also, the episode saw John Diggle's (David Ramsey) transfer delayed, with the help of DA Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra).

"Arrow" is aired every Wednesday on the CW. 

SEE ALSO

Hawkeye’s Home in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Based on Director’s Own House

‘The Last Jedi’ Already A Movie Title Before Lucasfilm’s Announcement For Star Wars Episode VIII

‘The Division’ 1.6 Update Brings Contamination Event To The Dark Zone

‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Takes a Page from ‘Knights of the Old Republic’; Legends Becoming Canon Again

‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Clip Proves Predictions Made on First Movie [Video]

TagsArrow, Arrow season 5, Oliver Queen, Earth-1, Earth-2, Black Canary

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Last of Us sequel Naughty Dog Last of Us 2

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics