‘Monster Hunter XX’ Lets Players Use ‘Sailor Moon’s’ Black Cat [Video]

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, "Sailor Moon" is teaming up with one of Capcom's well-known title. Working with Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross), players can now access Luna from the iconic anime and manga series.

According to Gematsu, the collaboration will include "Narikiri Luna" (body part) item, along with a Cutie Moon Rod weapon for Felynes. This will make those furry warriors look like Usagi's feline friend Luna. A code will also be available, which will merit players a Sailor Moon-themed background Guild Card.

This would not be the first team-up Monster Hunter XX has with an anime or mange title. As Silicon Era reports, a long sword has also been added to the upcoming game, the Uranometria, which was designed by Hiro Mashima of Fairy Tail.

Made as an expansion of Monster Hunter Generations, Monster Hunter XX will continue the tradition of the action role-playing game. Players take the role of a hunter, facing many dangerous and unusually-large creatures.

There are 14 weapon types that the player can choose from, raging from swords and hammers to guns and bows, each with its unique set of skills. Armors are also available, which protect them from physical and elemental damage. Both weapons and armor can be upgraded to stronger types using resources taken from the hunted creatures or from the environment.

"Sailor Moon", on the other hand, is a Japanese manga and anime series made by Naoko Takeuchi. Targeted for the female market called "shojo", it originally ran from 1991-1997 on the magazine Nakayoshi. It tells the story of Usagi Tsukino, as she accidentally becomes the titular character in search of the Legendary Silver Crystal.

Along the way, she is joined by several other characters, forming the Sailor Soldiers. Sailor Moon, along with the Sailor Soldiers, go up against evil forces to protect the crystal and the Solar System. Several manga and live-action adaptations have been made for the series, with the recent being Sailor Moon Crystal.

Monster Hunter XX is scheduled for March 2017 release.