Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe

Among the 86 beautiful and talented women who represented their countries in the Miss Universe pageant, Miss France Iris Mittenaere is crowned as the Miss Universe 2016.

The 23-year-old dental surgery student impressed the judges with her excellent and authentic answers to questions. Along with bringing pride to France, Mittenaire also campaigned for dental and oral care around the world CNN reported.

The pageant ended successfully and it entertained supporters around the world. A very entertaining moment in the pageant according to Yahoo News was when Mittenaere explained to Steve Harvey that she is a cook and her speciality was beef bourguignon then she invited Harvey to try it. Harvey answered, "No, I have a wife. I can't come."

It can be recalled that last year Steve Harvey was wrong at first to announce the winner who was a Filipina, this time he joked on the show held on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines that he got the winner right this year.

Top finalists who fought closely for the crown are First Runner-up Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, Second Runner-up Andrea Tovar of Colombia and 10 others from Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Philippines, Canada, Brazil, Thailand and U.S. Votes were counted online from the Miss Universe app and Twitter.

The Philippines, as the host country for the pageant, immediately congratulated the winner. As the presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said, people of France are rejoicing. This is truly a proud moment for their country. He also said that Iris brought tremendous joy to her people by representing France well on the international stage with her winning grace, regal bearing and inspiring answer and that Iris has won not only the nod of the judges but the affection of the entire world as well.

In the same statemen,t Abella also congratulated the Philippines representative Maria Mika Maxine Medina for making it to the top six.