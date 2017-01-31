‘NXT Takeover’ in San Antonio Could Springboard Talent to WWE ‘Royal Rumble’

This year's" Royal Rumble" will be joined by NXT's "Takeover" event in San Antonio. With the developmental brand's improving roster, there are several stand-outs that need to be moved to the main "Raw" or "Smackdown" brands to fully shine.

According to Forbes, current NXT champ Shinsuke Nakamura is on top of the list, with his title match against Bobby Roode as the best way to bring him to the big boys' playground. If played right, he could lose his title to Roode, and then take part in the 30-man last man standing match the following day.

Another name on the list is Samo Joe, the former two-time NXT champ that has had impressive matches worthy of the main brands. Add to the fact that he is a seasoned veteran in the ring that could tussle with the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, a "Royal Rumble" appearance is all but expected of him.

Tye Dillinger and Austin Aries are also names that could benefit more with the move to "Raw" or "Smackdown". Aries has been tested and was found effective as an announcer after being sidelined due to an injury. Dillinger, on the other hand, already has a brewing feud with The Miz that could be explored further with the transfer.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, also known as the two-time NXT Tag Team champs The Revival, have proven time and again that they are talents ripe for the picking. While not having a good story for the two on NXT, which also stands as the company's third brand, they could start off as possible title contenders on the main brands.

As for the "Royal Rumble", Yahoo reports that AJ Styles will be defending his title against John Cena, while Roman Reigns will have a shot at the WWE Universal Champion belt against Kevin Owens, with a shark-caged Chris Jericho dangling above the ring. Randy Orton, the Undertaker and Finn Balor, among others, are lined up to join the 30-man Royal Rumble, where the winner gets a title shot of their choice on that year's "Wrestlemania".

It would be remembered that Sami Zayn made his transition from NXT to the main roster in 2016's "Royal Rumble", entering at number 20.

"Royal Rumble" will start on Jan. 29 at 7 EST.