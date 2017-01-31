Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Xbox Head Confirms Native 4K on ‘Scorpio’; Will Let Games Speak for Themselves

Xbox

Xbox(Photo : newzweb/flickr)

Microsoft is working on a new console for its Xbox line with utter secrecy. Dubbed "Project Scorpio", many fans are questioning its capability to run games on native 4K resolution. Luckily, the head of Xbox clears out the issue.

Using Twitter to give his definitive response, Xbox chief Phil Spencer answers the question with a simple "Yes". GameRant adds that this confirms the statement made by Microsoft's publishing head Shannon Loftis that first party games for the upcoming console will be running on native 4K. As for third party games, it remains to be seen if they would also be running on the same resolution, or would just be upscaled versions.

In another tweet, Spencer was asked to give some explanations regarding rumors that the "Scorpio" will not be having native 4K. According to EGM, the Xbox bigwig's reply states that his focus is on getting the games ready for fans to see and play. He also adds that he is confident with the results of the games, and the new console as a whole.

Based on the specifications leaked for Scorpio, it looks technologically superior to the PlayStation 4 Pro. Though there has been no word if it will have any VR-compatible hardware or software. The PS4 Pro, however, has the advantage of virtual reality support, with its PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) leading the VR race.

Joining the console race in 2001, Microsoft filled the void left by Sega on the console market with the release of the Xbox. Aside from being the company's first foray into making video game consoles, it also makes the return of an American company on the scene after Atari pulled the "Jaguar" out the market in 1996. The "Xbox" gained success with the use of its Xbox Live service, which allows online play through internet connection. Currently, the Xbox One is the leading competitor of the PS4 in the market, selling 26 million units. 

 

 

