Dropbox's "Paper" App Is Out; Beta With 21 Languages Available Worldwide

In the midst of the intensifying enterprise wars, Dropbox recently announced to launch its independent software known as "Paper" globally. Paper is a note-taking app which is already available in public beta for six months.

Today, the said app will surface as another collaborative app for the purpose of managing the workflow. According to The Tech Portal, the app will provide users excellent project management capabilities through localizing content in 21 languages.

The latest "Paper" app is considered as the biggest competitor of Google Docs which also perform the same functions which are advantageous to businesses and individuals. Some of the similar features are documented editing and writing tool like that of the Google Docs. The Dropbox "Paper" app was first announced in October 2015 and was entered in beta phase in August 2016 for public use.

According to Mobilenapps, the paper app is Dropbox's way to divert business from its competitors which are the Microsoft and Google. The latest software wants to make several companies pay for Dropbox services aside from what they are usually paying on an organizational basis.

The change that Dropbox made is steps that they are taking to shift away from their fundamental goals which focus on consumer storage and apps. The company is planning to move towards software which works independently and reap more benefits in both business and personal usage.

"We fully expect Paper to be used in environments where people are using Microsoft and Google products. That's the rule, not the exception," Rob Baesman, Dropbox's head of product said.

Offices and businesses are currently paying for Office 365 and G Suite which is why Dropbox need to think of a smart move towards their competitors otherwise; users will not have an idea on how the newly launched "paper" app works.

Aside from the fact that it allows the creation of files and documents, it also helps in editing and importing documents and archives from the different competing platforms. According to the reports, Dropbox' "Paper" app will function for all users on January 31 on both web and mobile platform.



