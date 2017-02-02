NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams

As LeBron James expressed his desire for an NBA Trade to boost Cavaliers' roster after having lost from Pelicans the team positively responded as they are eyeing now for Lance Stephenson, Kirk Hinrich, and Mario Chalmers.

The public request of James moved Cavs for these three potential play boosters according to CBS Sports. Discontented with these three, Cavs is also planning to make an exchange with Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams. The trade proved to be a high possibility since Mavs are reported to give interest with Iman Shumpert of Cavs. Perhaps we could see these two guys playing on different teams in the future games.

Why Dallas Mavericks interested with such exchange? Deron Williams has been a three-time All-Star. The reason is Williams is in his final year of his $9 million deal and though he is still producing and averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 assists in 30 minutes for the Mavericks this season he is no longer the All-Star. But for Cleveland Cavaliers, he would contribute the teams' power if the trade will happen.

Although the said possibility of the exchange of such players is high that is only speculated because of their present condition. The fact is that there is one problem that could discard this possibility, as reported by Sportando it is that Mavs have really no plan in taking Williams out. Deron Williams is equally unattainable and that he himself has no interest in the said trade.

So if the trade deal attempt would not happen then Cavs should condition well the players they are taking in. They must notice what probably the best play Chalmers and Stephenson might give to the team. The championship is getting closer and Cavs fans are expecting their team to get the championship again. LeBron James as the most eager for the teams' boosting up would be happy to see this team improving.

