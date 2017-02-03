Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 03, 2017

‘Splinter Cell’ Plans to Go Beyond Video Game And Spy Movies

By Staff Writer
Feb 03, 2017
After several years of silence, Ubisoft is once again working on one of its flagship titles, "Splinter Cell". With a script reportedly completed and with actor Tom Hardy playing as Sam Fisher, it seems that Ubisoft is unfazed on the performance of Michael Fassbender's "Assasin's Creed".

Producer Basil Iwanyk confirms through an interview with Collider that the movie is back on the production line, with a new script on their hands. Despite being quite a little long, the producer assures that it addresses the notes that Hardy had from the last one.

In terms of the direction of the film, Iwanyk thinks that it would not have the video game movie feel, as with most movie adaptations have. He also wants to differentiate itself from the "James Bond" and "Bourne" franchises, as they have the same premise of a secret government agent waging a one-man war against crime organizations. According to the producer, he wants to look at an area of the world not regularly seen, as well as a certain conflict not usually touched by spy movies.

Fans should not rush to the nearest theater just yet, though. While things are looking good for the movie, many things are not set yet, especially on the financial side of things. No specified date has been given as well, just the hope that it could be done within the year, Den of Geek reports.

First released in 2002, the Tom Clancy-endorsed games and novels focus on Sam Fisher and his mission to overthrow organizations for the fictional black-ops division called "Third Echelon". With seven games and books under its belt, it has become one of the best-selling and critically-acclaimed titles of Ubisoft, along with "Assassin's Creed".

"Assassin's Creed", Ubisoft's first dive into the realm of video game movies, was met with modest returns and unfavorable reviews from critics, though the movie has been said to be one of the better films that are based on video games. 

