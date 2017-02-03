‘Final Fantasy XV’ Opens the Moogle Chocobo Carnival Event Where Games and Prizes Await

Square Enix is bringing its first event for "Final Fantasy XV," in the form of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival. Named after two of the mascots of the Final Fantasy franchise, this carnival changes the city of Altissa into a festive area, filled with mini-games to enjoy, exclusive items to purchase, and a special item to obtain.

In order to have access to the carnival, players must make sure that the game has the latest patch. The Holiday Pack also needs to be downloaded from the PlayStation or Xbox Live stores, though those with Season Pass can get the Holiday Pack plus. Once the game is booted up, select the "Special" option from the main menu, and load up a saved file. Players will be then treated with Noctis sporting a souvenir Choco-Mog Tee for the festival.

For the main objective of the event, 'Interrupted by Fireworks', players need to get 50 choco-mog medallions that will be used to purchase a pass for the fireworks show. According to IGN, players will be given a Dream Egg, an event-only exclusive item, after watching the show. While it does not have any use at the moment, the Dream Egg's description hints that it could be of use in the future.

Advertisement

As for earning the medallions, there are multiple ways of doing so. Most mini-games reward player with the medallions, with difficulties ranging from ridiculously easy to insanely challenging. There is a dancing mini-game, a "Diner Dash"-type mini-game, Whack-a-Cactuar, a shooting gallery, Moogle quizzes that test one's knowledge of everything "kupo" and decoration puzzles to name a few.

There is also an area for Chocobo races, with added courses like the Seaside Scamper and Water Trotter. AP and EXP can also be earned for the races, provided that the Ascension option is already available. Noctis can also take part in some fishing, wherein exclusive fishing gear will be given out as prizes.

If players are not into playing some games, yet still want to nab the Dream Egg, Eurogamer reports that medallions are randomly dropped on the city for them to collect. And for the itching completionist, many exclusive items, like the Golden Chocobo Tart and the Kupoberry Cheesecake, as well as some decals for the Regalia (namely the festival-only Choco-Mog decal) can be purchased during the event.

The Moogle Chocobo Festival for "Final Fantasy XV" will be open from January 23 to February 20, 2017.