'Fairy Tail' 520 Spoiler, News and Update: Natsu Chooses Between Dragon, End Demon, Return

By LNY
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:48 AM EST
Fairy Tail 520, Natsu Torn Among Dragon Seed, Demon Seed, Desires To Remain Human

Fairy Tail 520, Natsu Torn Among Dragon Seed, Demon Seed, Desires To Remain Human(Photo : Twitter @fairytail_PR)

"Fairy Tail" 520 promises a more interesting and challenging manga pages as Natsu once again takes the spot on February 7. The chapter is expected to be focusing more on the latter's quest to find which among the seeds he carries he will become.

The story will have an interesting twist as Natsu reportedly will be meeting Igneel, his father through his dream. He then explains to Natsu what awaits him with the two seeds that are inside of him.

Natsu takes on the spot as he faces the challenge to determine his destiny.
(Photo : Twitter @fairytail_PR) Natsu takes on the spot as he faces the challenge to determine his destiny.

In the "Fairy Tail" 520 full trailer, Igneel tells Natsu how END, the demon seed is slowly eating up the Dragon seed inside of him. Natsu is in danger it would mean his death if the Dragon seed will completely be eaten up by the demon seed.Natsu is left to choose; if the Dragon seed survives, he will become a Dragon and will have no chance to return to being human again. On the other hand, if the demon seed successfully defeats the Dragon seed, Natsu may not physically die but will lose his identity and memory which would also mean that he is as good as dead.

Natsu however still has one hope left for him to remain human. Someone must create a new technique to keep Natsu in his human state, according to Tripped Media.

There is also a hope that Natsu will escape the decline with the help of Lucy. "Fairy Tail" fanatics are hoping that Lucy will come and use her celestial mage to come up with the solution to help rescue Natsu. Lucy allegedly inherited her celestial mage skills from Anna Heartfilia.

The previous episode was also filled with choices and decisions as "Fairy Tail" lovers were torn in the mother-daughter fight between Irene and Erza. Episode 519 marked the end of the battle as Irene took her own life using her daughter's sword, as reported by the Ecumenical News.

Watch this video for more of what's in store for "Fairy Tail" chapter 520.

Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail 520, Natsu, Dragon Seed, Demon Seed

