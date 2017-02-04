Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:53 AM EST
UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz(Photo : Getty Images)

UFC President Dana White is working the Diaz vs Maia fight. White stated that she already offered Nick Diaz a fight with Demian Maya. Team Nick Diaz still has to respond to White's offer.  It is worth noting that Diaz's 18 months suspension had already lapsed August last year.  However, it has already been more than 5 months, yet he has not stepped on the octagon ring. 

Nick Diaz floated to challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodsley. However, according SB Nation, Diaz turned down the fight. UFC President Dana White also offered Diaz to fight Robbie Lawler. Lawler accepted the fight, but unfortunately Diaz turned it down. Diaz has actually knocked out Lawler in their first meeting at UFC 47 last 2004.

White says that Team Diaz has been calling her to no avail to give Nick a worthy fight. She then floated the idea of a Diaz vs Maia fight.  She called team Diaz and asked them if they will be interested in a fight against Demian Maia. Diaz has not yet answered back to give his imprimatur. If in the event that Diaz will not be interested in the fight, she will offer Maia to Jorge Masvidal. Maia on his part is more interested to fight the winner of the Tyrone Woodley and Stephen Thompson, Penn Nation reports.

Nick Diaz was tested positive for marijuana use after his fight at UFC 183.  His losing fight with Anderson Silva has been the third time he tested positive over the banned substance, FOX SPORTS has learned.

Nick Diaz was originally suspended for 5 years and $165,000.00. The penalties were, however, reduced to 18 months and a $100,000.00 Anderson Silva was likewise tested positive for steroids but was suspended only for one year for that matter. 

