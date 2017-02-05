Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Possible In Maximum Apple Devices With Yalu10.2

Feb 05, 2017
Apple Quarterly Earnings Buoyed By Strong iPhone Sales

Apple Quarterly Earnings Buoyed By Strong iPhone Sales(Photo : Getty images/Justin Sullivan/Staff)

An ample number of Apple users mostly rely on jailbreaking to enjoy all their preferred features and services. Although, most of the jailbreaking extensions are not reliable and users must be too careful before installing them as by these hackers may get free access to their devices and cause serious threats to them, there are some developers who provide the perfect solution for jailbreaking Apple OS. One of these potential players is Luca Todesco who recently made the iOS 10.2 Jailbreak tool.

According to ValueWalk, those who were eagerly waiting for the Italian hacker to bring out something new for their preferred devices may now have some fresh air relief as the tech specialist has rolled out his iOS 10.2 jailbreak yalu102 to its 6th beta. The latest update supports a range of Apple devices such as iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone SE,  iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPod touch 6th generation and iPad mini 2 and 3. Although, there are thoughts emerging about iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. But it is still not clear whether these two handsets will match with the current coding of yalu102 as Apple has already taken tight security measures for newly launched smartphones

As per a report by Macworld, there is another jailbreaking instance as well which may be considered as a reliable resource. This can be taken out from Cydia marketplace. The report suggests that this pre-loaded zone is one of the safest places for getting 10.2 jailbreaking without the fear of any sort of hack or pirate threat. Apple has already rolled out iOS 10.3, and 10.2.1 beta testing update. But it is better to stick to 10.2 to have the actual substance of jailbreaking. If any user has already upgraded his/her device to that update may now downgrade his software as early as possible for getting yalu102.

However, there are few difficulties witnessed with the new jailbreaking extension as the users who install yalu102 may require to re-jailbreak within the interval of every 7 days unless having a developers' account. Experts although claiming that this problem may be resolved soon by the publisher.   

