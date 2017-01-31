Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 | Updated at 9:56 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nvidia Shield TV Can Now Be Paired With PlayStation and Xbox Controllers

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 07:30 PM EST
NVIDIA Shield TV reportedly can now work with PlayStation and Xbox controllers

NVIDIA Shield TV reportedly can now work with PlayStation and Xbox controllers(Photo : Flickr/Pierre Lecourt)

Now users of Android TV console can enable the features of the controller of major gaming machines. This has been made possible solely with Nvidia Shield TV set-top box. As per sources, the owners of 2015 edition of this set-top box alongside its newly launched 2017 versions will now be able to pair and use it some fine official gaming controllers. PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S controllers can now be connected with Shield TV set-top box.

According to XDA Developers, this connectivity feature is enabled via Bluetooth only. Although users need to take care of certain steps for the proper implementation. As per an insight, the players having PlayStation 3 will have to first join the controller with the box through the USB port. Then he/she will require going to the settings option of the Shield set-top box. After that step, he/she needs to find out that controller in the settings panel and thereby manually enable it. Finally, after going through these parts, he/she will be able to experience the flawless flow Shield TV box via the PS3 controller.

As per a report by Android Authority, the procedure to connect PlayStation 4 controller is little difficult than that of PS3. After switching to the Bluetooth connectivity options in both end, a user of PS4 controllers will first require to press and hold both the PS and the share buttons on the controller until it blinks. Thereafter, he/she will need to go to the settings app of the box similarly to the case of PS3. He/she will be able to find out the PS4 controller in the visibility section of Bluetooth devices. Finally, he/she will be able to do the same as like PS3 by enabling the Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity option manually.

However, to switch off the connection, the user will again have to long press the PS button again for approximately about 8-10 seconds. There has been not much revealed about the connectivity options of Nvidia Shield box with Xbox S controller. It should be noted in this context that, Nvidia Shield 2017 version recently received Android 7.0 Nougat update.      

SEE ALSO

'Call of Duty 2017' May Offer 'Second To Second Experience' With New Maps And Elements

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 To Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update Soon

Android Devices To Stay Online Always With New ‘Instant Tethering’ Feature

Xbox One To Stop Simultaneous TV Streaming And Gameplay By Sacrificing Snap Mode

Moto Z To Turn Into A Walkie Talkie With New 'Modulator' Mod

Tagsplaystation 3, PS 4 Controller, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Nvidia Shield 2015, Xbox One

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years

Archaeologists uncovered the grave in Heuneburg, Germany. People have known about the Iron Age site for centuries, but researchers only recently uncovered the grave containing the mysterious elite woman.
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics