Nvidia Shield TV Can Now Be Paired With PlayStation and Xbox Controllers

Now users of Android TV console can enable the features of the controller of major gaming machines. This has been made possible solely with Nvidia Shield TV set-top box. As per sources, the owners of 2015 edition of this set-top box alongside its newly launched 2017 versions will now be able to pair and use it some fine official gaming controllers. PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S controllers can now be connected with Shield TV set-top box.

According to XDA Developers, this connectivity feature is enabled via Bluetooth only. Although users need to take care of certain steps for the proper implementation. As per an insight, the players having PlayStation 3 will have to first join the controller with the box through the USB port. Then he/she will require going to the settings option of the Shield set-top box. After that step, he/she needs to find out that controller in the settings panel and thereby manually enable it. Finally, after going through these parts, he/she will be able to experience the flawless flow Shield TV box via the PS3 controller.

As per a report by Android Authority, the procedure to connect PlayStation 4 controller is little difficult than that of PS3. After switching to the Bluetooth connectivity options in both end, a user of PS4 controllers will first require to press and hold both the PS and the share buttons on the controller until it blinks. Thereafter, he/she will need to go to the settings app of the box similarly to the case of PS3. He/she will be able to find out the PS4 controller in the visibility section of Bluetooth devices. Finally, he/she will be able to do the same as like PS3 by enabling the Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity option manually.

However, to switch off the connection, the user will again have to long press the PS button again for approximately about 8-10 seconds. There has been not much revealed about the connectivity options of Nvidia Shield box with Xbox S controller. It should be noted in this context that, Nvidia Shield 2017 version recently received Android 7.0 Nougat update.