Moto G5 To Be Retailed Soon After Its Official Launch in MWC 2017

Lenovo has already lined up Moto G5 alongside Moto G5 Plus to officially launch at the Mobile World Congress 2017 later this month. Now as per another insider's claims, the premium handsets will go on sale just after a while from their debut in the said event. The leak further surfaced that Moto G5 will primarily release in the UK  by the end of the first week of March this year.

According to GSMArena, well-known tech analyst, and tipster Roland Quandt made this revelation over his Twitter account. He stated that "Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems - this coming from a UK retailer." He also tweaked the listing of the same smartphone in an e-commerce website in the United Kingdom. Although, there are no insights revealed about Moto G5 Plus handset. The smartphone is also said to sport some spectacular features as well.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Moto G5 will come in two variants with Gold and Grey colors. The handset is said to boast 2GB of RAM alongside 16GB internal storage space. Although some sources suggest that the higher-end edition of the smartphone will come with 32GB of internal memory alongside expandable portion up to 128GB with the support of MicroSD cards. Moto G5 is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

The camera specifications of the same also seem to be attractive in a similar manner. As per earlier leaks, the handset will sport a 13 Megapixel rear snapper alongside a 5MP front shooter. The display of this masterpieces is hinted to be made of  5-inch full-HD panel equipped with 1080x1920 pixels front resolution. It is not yet assured by the company to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. However, some potential sources indicated the new Nougat update for Moto G5 Plus. The price index of both the handsets is not yet known. The tech fans who are eager to know more may have to wait a while till the company unveils any more information about the same.  

 

