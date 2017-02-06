'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Update: Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Teases About Upcoming Season

Maisie Williams might not like spoilers, but she sure loves teasing about "Game of Thrones" season seven. Little is known about the much-anticipated upcoming seventh season of the hit HBO series, but Maisie has confirmed that it will be ending on a "huge cliffhanger."

Maisie Williams teases about Season seven

Then again, According to GameSpot, she said it with a huge giggle so maybe she was just joking, or maybe it was a super dark laugh like when Arya Stark and The Hound found out that her Aunt Lysa had died. Then again, nothing seems to be certain.

"It's just kind of tumbling now. We're already coming to the climax and it's rolling down to the very end. It's exciting. I really felt like at the end of season six, everything was set up for how it was going to end," Maisie said in an interview.

Maisie believed that every character came to a little junction in their lives during the whole production of the series. Now, in season seven, she also said that all are going to crash down together to, however, GoT will end.

Sophie Turner shares what she knows

Maisie's co-star, Sophie Turner has also been teasing about the upcoming season, which apparently will see Sansa Stark going on a bit of a power trip. "What overall excites me about season seven is that main characters are starting to come together and it feels like things are ramping up," Turner teased.

"It's really getting more and more exciting and all feels like it's coming to a big conclusion."

People are hyped

According to DigitalSpy, people have been raving about the upcoming seventh installment of HBO's hit fantasy series, "Game of Thrones." There have been a lot of speculations being thrown at the upcoming season, where there are rumors about huge revelation being brought up, as well as some untimely and very painful deaths.

Then again, everything will be confirmed once "Game of Thrones" Season Seven officially begins, which will premiere in Summer 2017.