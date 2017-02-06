'Dance Moms' Season 7: ALDC Member Officially Returns; Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

An ALDC member will make a return in the newest episode of "Dance Moms" Season 7. In addition to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 11 "Leaving La La Land" has been revealed by Lifetime.

According to OK! Magazine, Chloe Lukasiak officially makes a comeback in "Dance Moms" Season 7. The 15-year old American dancer and TV personality's return has been confirmed in a preview for the next episode. The said video clip shows Chloe's reunion with her former dance squad in a competition backstage.

It was recalled that Chloe and her mom officially left during "Dance Moms" Season 4 after coach Abby Lee Miller called Chloe 'a washed up.' The ALDC coach also poked fun at the young dancer's appearance as well. Because of that, Chloe's mom decided to leave the Lifetime reality TV show. Despite that, Chloe walked away with "Choice Dancer" award at the Teen Choice Awards after a year leaving the show.

Chloe Lukasiak officially exits "Dance Moms" after a misunderstanding with ALDC coach Abby Lee Miller in Season 5. As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, TV Guide notes, "The ALDC (Abby Lee Dance Company) spend their last week in L.A. before they travel to Pittsburgh for Nationals; and the elite team struggle with a difficult routine and a negligent coach. Later on, Kendall Vertes shoots a new music video."

For a quick summary of episode 10 titled "Breathless in Denver", The Hollywood Gossip reported that ALDC travelled to Denver for a competition where Kendall, Kalani Hilliker, and Nia Frazier performed solos. The mini team also did a complicated group dance which made moms worried that something might go wrong during the nationals.

"Dance Moms" Season 7 episode 11 is titled as "Leaving La La Land". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on Lifetime.

"Dance Moms" is an American reality TV series created and produced by Collins Avenue Productions.