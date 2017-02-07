NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition

The Spurs have begun their annual rodeo road trip tonight in Memphis against the Grizzlies, a grueling 21-day road trip where they will face eight teams and begin to focus on yet another playoff run, hopefully ending in the franchise's sixth title. This will be the 15th straight season that the Spurs have made their annual trek across the country while their home arena is vacated by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

San Antonio's Traditional road trip

According to MySanAntonio, while the trip spans the rest of February, the Spurs will get a slight rest the weekend of February 16 for the NBA All-Star break. But afterward, they would get right back on the road and won't be back at home until March 1, against the Indiana Pacers.

The first year of the traditional rodeo road trip was back in 2003, the team's first year in the new AT&T Center. And while they did lose that first game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it would be the only game they lost during that trip, going 8-1.

Over the last 14 trips, the Spurs have played a total of 117 games, having won 82 of those games. Yet during those 117 games, there are still three teams the Spurs haven't faced ever during a rodeo road trip.

Some facts about the Rodeo Road Trip

The first season of the trip was also the last season for Spurs legend David Robinson, who retired at the end of the season. The Spurs won their second NBA Championship in their first year of doing the rodeo road trip.

The Spurs have only had a losing record on a rodeo road trip once, in 2014-15 when they had a bad record of 4-5.