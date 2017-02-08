Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Indian Govt To Bring Free Wi-Fi In Over 1000 Villages

The government of India has announced their plans to provide free Wi-Fi in over 100 villages to promote digitization. It is no secret that major tech companies have been vying the unconnected population of the country and it seems that the government has taken the responsibility upon themselves to connect at most population via internet and digitization.

While it is not entirely clear yet that how to select the village by the appointed officials but there is no doubt that this will be a huge step on the government's part to bring the next billion online.

According to Digit the idea is to put up hotspot towers at significant location across the country which will provide internet access to the nearby village in the radius of the tower. This ties in with the government's plan to put fiber optic cable across the country as long as the length and breadth of the country.

As per IndianExpress the aim of the government is to use digital technology to provide basic development services to rural areas of India, according to Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology official, Aruna Sundararajan as reported by CNN Money. 

In the budget the government also announced a boost for the Bharat Net plan of installing fiber-optic internet lines across the country. Finance minister Arun Jaitley in its Union Budget had announced that high-speed broadband will become available to over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats.

Google is currently providing free Wi-Fi at 100 railway stations across India. As per  Google, the free service is available to over 10 million people passing through these stations every day. The company has also claimed its free Internet service sees over five million monthly users, with 15,000 first time users connecting each day.

