Xiaomi Mi 5C to Launch Soon With Exciting Features And Specification

Xiaomi has been rumored to launcg a new mid-range smartphone in the market soon in February, it looks like the device will be the sucessor to the Mi4c. The new model will be called as Mi 5c and expected to be an affordable smartphone according to many reports. So Mi fans can be happy for the new flagship which will deliver a handsome hardware specification.

According to News18 the mid-range Mi 5c is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with a 3GB RAM and a strong storage of 64GB inbuilt. As far as camera concern the phone is tipped to a 12-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. However, the new upcoming Mi 5c will run on MIUI 8, based on Android Nougat.

As Per AndroidHeadlines the Mi 5c has made its first appearance on the website of China Quality Certification Center (3C). The certification site reveals that the phone will use a 5V/2A power adapter, which clearly means that the Mi 5c will not use fast charging support. The Xiaomi-made smartphone is said to come with a large 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. Apparently the device is code-named, 'Xiaomi Meri'.

Advertisement

The Mi 5c is seems to very much similar to the Note 4, but the things which must set this phone with Note 4 is its pricing. Or elese the phone may not make it to India at all because the Snapdragon 625 variant was only launched in India. The Camera on Mi 5c is expected to be a 12-megapixel sensor but with a bigger pixel size or with PDAF and Optical Image Stabilization capabilities. On software front, the phone would run MIUI 8 out of the box, but unlike the Note 4, it could be based on Android Nougat.

But at the end of the day all these are still rumors and can be trusted before any official announcement by the company, set back and wait for the official updates and for more new updates on Phones and Gadgets keep visiting Latinpost and share your views in the dialouge section.