Upcoming Moto Mod Are The Next Shortcut To Your Device

The biggest selling point for the Moto Z lineup of devices is its modularity capabilities. The phones with custom connectors that attach to aftermarket zoom camera lenses pico projectors and even hi-fi JBL speakers has achieved a high level of success. Lenovo's Moto Z and Moto Z Force had managed to catch on and in November the company has achieved 1 million sales. Lenovo's hoping to keep a good thing going. Case in point - the Timewave, a new Moto Mod.

According to DigitalTrends, the Timewave was emerged from a Moto Mod accelerator which Lenovo launched in 2016. In November they teamed up with a crowd funding platform to launch the "Transform the Smartphone Challenge" a contest that had given birth to the brainstorming ideas of new Moto mods.

As phandroid ten lucky winners will get an all-expenses paid trip to Motorola's Chicago headquarters in March, where they can pitch their valuable ideas and hear the feedback from a panel of Lenovo and Verizon Venture capital arms.

The Timewave is one of the finalist which is a case at its core, it is made up of a textures soft plastic that provides extra grip and thick padding which will protect against the scrapes and falls. But it's not the average accessory. The entire back cover is touch sensitive which allows the custom controls and gesture programmed with custom launcher called the Esper.

The Timewave's creators call it a "5D surface," capable of recognizing and processing strikes, presses, vertical swipes, horizontal slides, and lifts. It can be used to navigate the phone with one hand and a single index finger. And it pairs with software features like rich notifications, an app that automatically lights up in sync with your circadian rhythm, a meditation app, and a stretch timer.

The Timewave hasn't quite made its way to store shelves, but the team has answered questions on Reddit and launched a teaser website. They expect to begin shipping the case this spring.