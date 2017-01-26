What You Need To Know About News On Google's Pixel 2

It's only been a few months since the Google Pixel and Pixel XL's have been launched but the speculation have been heard about a new device in 2017, it's expected that Google is launching their new Google Pixel 2.

According to digitaltrends, Google is planning on naming the next model so it is expected that the search giant will stick with the Pixel 2. Stephen Hall one of the senior editor at 9to5 twitted that the next-generation Pixel will be waterproof. Following the Apple and Samsung Google is also heading towards the water resistance devices. According to his post he suggest that Google's Pixel 2 will be submersion up to 1 to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

As per BusinessInsider, Google said that they will threw out the plans for the device at the end of 2015 and had to start from the scratches, means the phone was built in a mere nine months. Huawei was supposed to manufacture the device for Google but the company backed out when Google demanded that there will be no Huawei logo on the device. On the other side HTC agreed with the terms and will make the device for Google.

When it comes to specification Google may be trying to make their own processor for their new device like Apple does for the iPhone to power its future smartphones. But these are still rumors and still not verified by any officials.

The smartphone is expected to come up with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with a 4GB or 8GB of strong RAM. The display is also expected to come with the high-resolution and hoping to be much better than the previous one. The device can have the internal memory of 64 GB or 128 GB..

It's advised that not to completely trust the rumors until the solid information is passed in the market. However, it is expected to arrive in the second half of 2017.