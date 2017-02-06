DJI Mavic Pro News and Update: Drone Shipment Schedule Is Now 5 To 10 Days; DJI's Shipping Facilities Improved

Many customers were disappointed because the DJI Mavic Pro shipment was delayed. Now it is reported that the drone can be delivered within the span of five to ten days as the manufacturer's shipping facilities have now improved.

According to Enstarz, last year in November the company DJI has publicized an apology to their disappointed buyers of DJI Mavic Pro, who are still waiting for their units to be delivered. It can be easily remembered that the portable drone from DJI was lined up for October 15 release date before being postponed to the 21 due to huge public demand across the nation. After the apology, DJI had promised to roll out unsettled orders of the Mavic over November and December.

Later on, Techvicity reported that DJI later stated the company had miscalculated customer interest to DJI Mavic Pro and had the smaller number of units when they compared it to the customers' demand. After that, the ETA of the drone's Shipment was pushed back to up to eight to nine weeks from order validation, and along with DJI other third-party retailers also did the same.

The DJI Mavic Pro is a very powerful drone which has a foldable portable body and apparently has no issues on fitting inside the owner's backpack or pocket. This drone turns the sky into a creative canvas and give an experience of enjoying the aerial moment to the user. Its compact size hides a high degree of complexity that makes it one of DJI's most sophisticated flying cameras ever.

The device sports 24 high-performance computing cores, an all-new transmission system with a 4.3mi range, 5 vision sensors, and a 4K camera with a 12MP lens having 4096 x 2160 resolution at 30fps.stabilized by a 3-axis mechanical gimbal. The Mavic's pocket-sized remote controller is DJI's brand new OcuSync transmission technology which has capabilities ensuring the maximum of the range of 4.3mi, HD 720p long range, and Full HD 1080p short range video streaming.

With the shipment schedule of DJI Mavic Pro now down to 5 to 10 days, it will be more convenient to the buyers as they can have their unit in a shorter period of time. Also, the existing orders will be addressed as DJI is expected to do its best to clear all the previous demands of the device.