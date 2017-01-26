Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Oculus Room-Scale VR Tracking Is Still A Bit Of A Mess

First Posted: Jan 26, 2017
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event

Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event(Photo : David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The major complaint for many current high-end VR system are they are just too heavily complicated. When the HTC Vive was launched in April, it was reported by the majority of gamers that the complexity of setting up the Steam VR sensors to track the movement is very difficult. The sensor boxes need to be plugged into outlets and player need to mount them high-up in the corners of their rooms. The criticisms were valid, when setting up hardware requires power tools something is probably amiss.

According to Techcrunch, Oculus's solution seemed prefect, it's a single sensor which player just need to plop down on their desk and took care of tracking the headset. This thing works smoothly until the user realized how freeing room scale was on the Vive. However the more hardcore gamers began demanding for the better tracker will track 360 degree environment for the Rift, special after the touch motion controller was finally launched in year December

According to sogotechnews, Oculus has debuted something which many developer had not been expected to be officially supported room- scale tracking. Meanwhile it was still billed as experimental the feature also allow user an option to purchase a third sensor for $79 and add more coverage to their VR play area.

This has left users trying to stretch the boundaries, something that doesn't work well for a setup that is still rather buggy to begin with. while two SteamVR sensors for the HTC Vive can deliver a tracked play space of up to 225 square feet, with two Constellation sensor cameras from Oculus, users are prompted to keep play spaces around 25 square feet; add a third camera and the recommended space goes up to 64 square feet.

Constellation tracking really does not seem designed to scale well beyond two-sensor setups and if Oculus is truly looking to make 'Santa Cruz' its next release a couple of years down the road, then being rid of this sensor setup in favour of a wireless inside-out setup will be a blessing to all users.

