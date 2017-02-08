‘Baywatch’ Update: Super Bowl Trailer Showcases Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson

This decade have featured lots of classic TV series turned into films starting with 21 Jump Street and here comes another one, Baywatch. The film has been a talk of the town with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron teaming up as lifeguards. The trailer shows a lot of skin and it is comparable to 21 Jump Street film style, only on the beach. But still, fans are waiting for more updates on the upcoming Baywatch film to see how it rolls in the big screen.

According to Slash Film, Baywatch's newest trailer just dropped on Super Bowl. Like how the tv show was made famous from, the latest trailer shows the suntanned hard bodied characters running off the shore. Many are questioning if it may live as how the 21 Jump Street films' success but surely they might be with Zac Efron's performance in other dudebros films he's made such as Neighbors with Seth Rogen. Further, Dwayne Johnson, even with those tectonic muscles around him, could surely be funny as the previous trailer shows their chemistry.

However, We Got This Covered reported the timing of Baywatch's release as coinciding with the awaited Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Nonetheless, the upcoming comedy film surely promises laughter and excitement for the viewers as the summer also approaches. The film features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach as the new Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass who are under threat against Priyanka Chopra's corporate tycoon and her attempt to take over the beach which Johnson and Efron are assigned to.

The film is set to debut on May 26, 2017, which is also a week away from the Scott Ridley's Alien: Covenant. Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts and comments on Baywatch's latest trailer? Share it with us in the comments section below.