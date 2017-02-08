‘Far Cry 5’ November Release from GameStop Tagged as Rumor by Ubisoft

It has been a couple of years since the last "Far Cry" game has been released by game developer Ubisoft. So when GameStop announced that "Far Cry 5" will be arriving in November 2017, players' hopes (as well as eyebrows) were raised.

As SegmentNext reports, the video game retailer added "Far Cry 5" on the PlayStation 4 Software Upcoming Releases list, with a November 26, 2017, release date. While it could be a placeholder for the actual date of release for "Far Cry 5", the developer has previously announced that it would take some time in coming out with new titles for their franchises.

To confirm its validity, SG Gaming Info contacted GameStop regarding the upcoming release. The retailer confirms that they do have "Far Cry 5" listed under the said date, though they have also advised that no copies of the game are available at the moment. No additional information was given regarding "Far Cry 5".

As for Ubisoft, the developer has stated that no comments would be given for rumors and speculations. If this means that "Far Cry 5" is merely a rumor at this point, fans would have to wait to find out.

The developer has been under fire for some time due to the criticisms of their "Far Cry" and "Assassin's Creed" titles. As titles have been coming out on a yearly basis, the quality of the games seems to be stagnant, with "Far Cry 4" and "Far Cry Primal" appearing like a repainted version of "Far Cry 3."

To this end, Ubisoft made a statement implying that they could skip a year or two in releasing a new game to make a better one that the players would surely enjoy, which could hopefully be "Far Cry 5". The same goes with "Assassin's Creed", with 2015's "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" being the latest release for the franchise.