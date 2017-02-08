Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Final Fantasy XV’ Booster Pack DLC Delayed Due to Uncanny ‘Power Rangers’ Resemblance

'Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV' New York Premiere

The free Booster Pack for Square Enix' "Final Fantasy XV" will take a little more time than expected. This is because its main feature, the Invincible suit 'Magitek Exosuit' for Noctis and the gang, shares a lot of similarities to another team of heroes, namely the "Power Rangers".

From the spandex-looking design of the suit to the metallic color scheme of red, black, blue and yellow, the exosuits for "Final Fantasy XV" scream "Power Rangers", especially the ones used for the upcoming reboot movie of the franchise. So similar, in fact, that when the suits were first shown to the public, many articles came out stating that Noctis, the main protagonist for "Final Fantast XV" was morphing into a "Power Ranger", Kotaku reports.

The issue became too serious that people behind "Power Rangers" have approached the team behind "Final Fantasy XV" and told them of the glaring similarities. The issue was clarified by Hajime Tabata, director of "Final Fantasy XV", stating that while they don't look exactly the same, the designs could cause some other issues. This prompted the team to go back to the drawing board and redesign the exosuits, hence the delay.

Despite the delays of the free booster pack, GameSpot reports that the Booster Pack + for "Final Fantasy XV" will still be available come February 21, which includes an increase on the level cap among other enhancements. Other scheduled DLCs, like the one for Gladiolus and improvements for Chapter 13, are still slated to come out next month.

 "Final Fantasy XV" is not the only video game to show a reference to the popular television show. The "Disgaea" games feature the Prism Rangers, a team of intergalactic 'heroes', while the strategy game "Chroma Squad" turns battles into episodic events based on the spandex-wearing color-coded crime fighters. 

 

 

