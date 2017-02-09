Mark Hamill Talks About ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Trilogy’s Jake Lloyd

For Star Wars fans, the prequel trilogy - especially "Episode I: The Phantom Menace" - is considered to be the black sheep of the main titles. With the revived interest in the franchise, one of its most famous personalities, Mark Hamill, defends the prequels and Jake Lloyd, who got bashed for his role as young Anakin Skywalker.

In an interview with Vulture, Mark, who plays as Luke Skywalker, spoke about his thoughts about the prequels while promoting his new movie "Bigsby Bear" at the Sundance Film Festival. According to him, he can't believe the fan reaction regarding the prequels and for Lloyd, which is mostly negative. He also pointed out that Lloyd, who was only ten years old then, was only following the instructions of director George Lucas. Mark Hamill adds that he knows a thing or two about clunky dialogue.

Movieweb also reports that Hamill almost appeared on the documentary "The People vs. George Lucas". According to the seasoned actor, while he does have some issues with the Star Wars director, he still loves the man.

During the interview, Mark also opened up his doubts in coming back as the Jedi Knight in the new trilogy. Thinking that original trilogy co-stars Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher won't be coming back, he stated that he used that as an excuse.

Unfortunately (or fortunately for fans), both took the offer to return, making Hamill go back. Adding the fact that he feels that fans will burn him alive if he doesn't do it, he just didn't have any choice on the matter.

As for his brief inclusion at the end of "The Force Awakens", he enjoyed it for what its worth. While he felt sorry for not reuniting with the original characters on screen, Hamill added that it was as safe to play for him. If people didn't like the movie, then he could say it's not his fault.

Mark Hamill will reprise his role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, to premiere in December 2017.