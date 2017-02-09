Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Sherlock' Should Have Been Made Into Immortal Character In A Movie Franchise

Everyone is now been requesting for a "Sherlock" movie after the fact that Sherlock will not likely come again and investigate odd crimes. Crimes that likely created by his greatest nemesis, Moriarty or his final problem, his own sister, Eurus Holmes. Now, this report suggests that the very first episode of Sherlock should've been made into a movie, considering that it is already Benedict Cumberbatch plus Martin Freeman, a fantastic casting already.

The season 4 of "Sherlock" sadly is the last for the Sherlock and Dr. Watsons' tandem. Benedict Cumberbatch is already a big star now and so is Martin Freeman, so the schedule probably full and a season 5 is so unlikely to happen as they're already busy men. Reports claimed that Cumberbatch and Freeman together with Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffatt are already a mini miracle putting the brightest 4 people into one show for a whole 4 seasons with 3 episodes.

So, that's it. After the 4th season with just 3 episodes, fans of "Sherlock" are left with the question, "what else are we going to do?" They are all sitting around and hoping that the production of Sherlock could scrounge up enough money and time to do another season, presumably years from now. Or just simply they just made the whole TV show into a movie and make "Sherlock" into a movie franchise, The Concourse has reported.

Everyone agrees that Benedict owns Sherlock's character and he will be, he owns everyone's heart and deserved to be one of the immortal character playing on the big silver screen. Moffat and Gatiss are already brilliant and they don't need to do anything or change anything to make everything possible for a movie as the series is already structured like film.

So everyone is now screaming for a movie! Meanwhile, DigitalSpy reported how much it would cost living in the flat of Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman? 221b Baker Street is located in the center of London and has a price of £1.7 million when buy.

As per the report of Which, properties above or next to commercial businesses are more likely difficult to secure mortgages on, so whoever is interested need to deposit up to £425,000 (25%) or so, would likely be required.