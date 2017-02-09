Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts

The Super Bowl 2017 features close competition between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The game will certainly capture a lot of eyeballs just like the 2015 Super Bowl.

Each year's Super Bowl is a great day for Americans. During this day, many would love to stay in their homes as along they can watch the game on their TV sets. Yet, more people couldn't do that due to the nature of their respective jobs or maybe some are still wondering why is this event so important, read this guide till the end for great quick facts.

Super Bowl is America's National Football League. It's not just a big event for football enthusiasts. It is also considered as a feast day for advertisers who want their products to entice the eyes of the viewers during said breaks of this grand moment. It is reported that purchasing a 30-second commercial slot for this year is worth $5 million, according to ABC.

So, what makes the Super Bowl 2017 very exciting for spectators? There's something about the two teams that ignite the crowd's interests and passion.

According to Press From, Fondly called as the blue guys, the New England Patriots, appeared nine times in big games like this, that none of the NFL teams did. This team won the 2015 Super Bowl and even won other 3 previous Super Bowls. Patriots is the team for Americans who love winning.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons are known as the red guys. The last time Atlanta Falcons won the Super Bowl was unforgettable. That was the time when everybody was scared about the imminent end of the world and the Y2K scare. It was also the remarkable reign of Canadian superstar Britney Spears when her hit "Baby One More Time" topped the charts. That year was 1999.

Scoring in Super Bowl means to get four downs to the yellow line. Like basketball, football is another exciting game and even thrilling especially with these competing teams for this 2017 Super Bowl in action.