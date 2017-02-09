'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: Dead Character Set to Return; Trailer Teases Progress Into Hayley, Elijah Romantic Relationship

Ten long months are finally over as the spinoff drama "The Originals" will begin airing next month. Viewers and fans will be greeted with a 5-year time jump when it will start to air and returns on The CW network. With the "Vampire Diaries" is also nears its end, rumor romance might blossom in New Orleans with the addition on the dynamics of Hope, Hayley, and Klaus' relationship.

The new trailer revealed that there are a lot happened after 5 years have passed in the series' "The Original" since the last Season 3 has ended. Buddy TV has reported that most of the trailer in the series' involves Hayley, who's been trying to reconnect with her family. And finally, Hayley manages to find Elijah or she managed at last to find the coffin of Elijah, where the "sleeping vampire" is inside it.

Furthermore, Klaus is chained up continuing his trial from the finale episode of Season 3, and in the wake of his imprisonment in "The Originals," the city is also been a big power shift. Marcel is now owning Klaus' city, "New Orleans, the city you like to say you built, is mine," Marcel tells Klaus.

Meanwhile, a new romance is hinted in "The Originals" Season 4 that is coming to town. Julie Plec claimed that most of the major character in the series will have their own romance scene, Plec stated during an interview with TV Line. Many fans are now expecting to the romantic progress of Elijah and Hayley or 'Haylijah" when the series returns on The CW.

Moreover, in the interview, Phoebe Tonkin (Hayley) explained that her character and Klaus' relationship is more like a "modern family." The report stated that it wouldn't be so complicated to introduce Elijah as Hayley's uncle slash her mom's boyfriend and Klaus as Hope's father in the "The Originals."

A significant character is set to comeback. Though Cami's appearance would likely seem to be just a hallucination due to Klaus' state, but it doesn't entirely make sense if Cami's comeback would just be a ghost.

Meanwhile, the Season 5 of "The Original" hasn't been renewed as per Mark Pedowitz explained that the renewal of the other season will entirely depend on this season's performance. "The Original" Season 4 will air this coming March 17 on The CW.