Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 7:06 AM ET

'No Man's Sky' Update: Hello Games' Sean Murray Could Be Announcing News at GDC 2017 [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 06:32 AM EST
Sony Holds Press Event At E3 Gaming Conference Unveiling New Products For Its Playstation Game Unit

Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2017 is happening this month and Hello Games' Sean Murray has been invited as a guest speaker. Many fans are hoping for something new for "No Man's Sky" and this may be the event for news to be announced for the game.

"No Man's Sky" Panel at GDC 2017

Sean Murray will be talking about "No Man's Sky" at GDC 2017 in a panel called "Building Worlds Using Math." According to Express, Murray will be talking about the process of making the game and how his team has managed to create a diverse universe inside the game using their techniques in mathematics.

The "No Man's Sky" panel was described to be useful for game developers, programmers and anyone interested to create games. The GDC 2017 is a closed gathering so it is not clear if Murray will only be focusing about presenting the algorithm of "No Man's Sky" or if he will be announcing a rumored update for the fans.

"No Man's Sky" DLC Rumors

"No Man's Sky" was released last November and is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and PC. However, a lot of fans have expressed their disappointment with the game for its many issues particularly for the PC version.

Forbes notes that Hello Games has been providing free updates for "No Man's Sky." They recently released the "Foundation" update which aimed to fix major bugs and issues. Apart from that, "No Man's Sky" will reportedly be getting a new DLC and new features.

Rumors say that Hello Games may include a multiplayer mode option for "No Man's Sky." Additionally, the game is speculated to be getting new missions, climate changes for planets, item upgrades and more.

Do you think Hello Games will be releasing new content for "No Man's Sky" soon? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

