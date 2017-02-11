Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Villain Will Be The Main Character, Movie Reportedly Based On Thanos's Point Of View

Feb 11, 2017
Marvel Studios Fan Event

Marvel Cinematic Universe is killing it with their back to back superhero flicks since 2008 and next year "Avengers: Infinity War" will add onto that list. However, fans have noticed a lack of development when it comes to marvel villains in the movies.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is about to change that phenomena. According to Collider, apart from Loki and Zemo, most Marvel villains did not receive an interesting story arc or a more developed character.

The same problem can be seen in the appeareance of Thanos. Although termed as the ultimate villain in MCU, the character as been only teased in either mid or end credit scenes before making a small appeareance in "Guardian of the Galaxy."

 Thanos's lack of appearance has made the fans wonder how will he live up to the supposedly title of greatest villain of MCU. There is after all only three films left before "Avengers: Infinity War".

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige clarified how the story arc of Thanos will ultimately connect itself to "Avengers: Infinity War". The only fact known till now is Thanos wants the infinity stones.

"Thanos in Infinity War is - in a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character, and that's a bit of a departure from what we've done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War," Collider quoted Feige.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will have a massive star cast. According to Express there will be as many as 67 notable characters in the movie.

No doubt most of these characters will be fighting for the light side in "Avengers: Infinity War". Thus basing a movie from a villain's point of view seems like a very interesting idea.

The role of Thanos has been given to the actor James Brolin. "Avengers: Infinity War" will release on May 4, 2018.

 

 

