Honor V9 With Dual Rear Cameras Launching On February 21

Chinese Company Huawei's Honor brand is all set to launch a new smartphone, the V9 in ITS homeland later this month. The Chinese company has confirmed the launch date for the Honor V9 in a teaser on Weibo which is equivalent to Twitter in China.

According to Gadgets the official teaser confirms that the new flagship will come with dual rear camera on Honor V9 just like iPhone 7 Plus. There are no details about the availability of the smartphone and it is expected that it may go on sale soon after China launch. The upcoming Honor V9 is said to feature with 5.7-inches QHD 2.5D curved glass and the device will be powered by octa-core Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Handset is said to come with 128GB of internal storage and also be expanded up to 128 GB storage via microSD card.

As per BGR as far as photography concern, the Honor V9 is expected to come with a combination of 12-megapixel camera with 2-megapixel camera at the back offering the high quality pictures like DSLR. Meanwhile for selfies it is expected to feature an 8-megapixel front facing camera. It will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery and on the software front, the device will be run on Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei's Emotion UI 5.0 layered on top.

Advertisement

The device sports a rear fingerprint sensor and a metal unibody design. Huawei, with its Honor brand, is expanding its lineup of smartphones with dual rear camera setups. However, the Honor V9's overall specifications hint at the device being a flagship offering.

The Honor V9 is priced in China, though leaks have pegged the price at 2699 Yuan (which is around Rs 27,000). It is also not clear if this phone will be coming to India.