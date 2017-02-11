HMD Says Nokia 6 Demand Is Too High

Nokia 6 will be the first Android smartphone built by HMD Global in license with Nokia, has reportedly been a big hit in China smartphone market. The smartphone has gone out for sale on JD.com and the most interesting point is whenever the device was made available, it went out of stock in what appeared as flash sales. HMD has clarified that it's not following a flash sale model, but can't keep up the demand.

According to Digit the most popular method of online in China is a flash sale. It has been used by popular smartphone vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Vivo, and many other brands to keep the demand of the smartphone high. Looking at the crazy demand of the Nokia 6, HDM says that they are unable to keep up with the demand so far, and replenishing the stock has been a major challenge for the company.

As per Gadgets, the number of Nokia 6 units that HMD Global made available for the first flash sale was unknown, but the new Nokia Android phone was lapped in few minutes only. If Nokia 6 was a litmus test for checking the audience loyalty for the age-old brand then this response would surely make HMD Global very happy. Nokia 6 has made 250,000 registration in the first twenty-four hours.

HMD officials said that they keep on updating the inventory on JD.com that to more than 3 times but those were usually gone within minutes or hours, that's why the company is doing a flash sale. Moreover, the company will keep the supply to JD for sure and now the Chinese New Year holidays are mostly over, so fans can expect more supplies in the coming day and weeks.

Soon Nokia 6 units will be back in stock in China, and the company is also launching the smartphone in the Philippines, with Germany on the list as well. HMD is also expected to launch a few more Nokia-branded Android smartphone at MWC later this month, it remains to be seen by when company's device will make to India. So for more updates keep visiting Latinpost.com and share your views in the comment section.