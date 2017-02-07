'GTA 6' Expected To Come With Eva Mendes As Female Protagonist

There are many rumors and speculations circulating online about "GTA 6" to keep the excitement level high among the fans, but there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games is concerned about the development of the game. Now, things are more confusing and fans are getting impatient.

According to Idigitaltimes rumors indicates that the "GTA 6" will arrive in 2018, exactly five years after the "GTA 5" which is an affordable time for the developer company to develop the game, it seems like famous actor Ryan Gosling who featured in Young Hercules TV series and many other series will give voice to the main character in the game, and more interesting news is Gosling's life partner Eva Mendes is expected to be the first female protagonist.

As per gta6grandtheftauto having a female character in "GTA VI" is basically a brilliant idea. After all the community has been very outspoken about it, basically the fandom wants to have such character. Rockstar Games might also consider many comments they got from the fandom on how women are portrayed in the earlier and current title.

Advertisement

Houser the Co-author of almost all the titles in the Grand theft Auto series said in an interview that featuring a female protagonist in "GTA 5" did not feel natural, but he also clarified that the company is not against the idea of introducing a female lead for a new game.

Later he added In the future, could we do a game with a lead female character? Of course, we just haven't found the right game for it yet, but it's one of the things we always think about."

Meanwhile, Reddit user VermillionDemonFox said that the map will bring together all previous GTA maps, becoming the biggest map ever. Gamers also made lists of things they would want to see in "GTA 6," and the first thing is that they would like to see an improvement in the story so that it can be more convincing. In the same way, Naughty Dog did a great job with it's The Last of Us, Rockstar should put into consideration what fans want.