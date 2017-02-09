Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Launch Teased In Countdown

Moto G5 Plus : Final Specs & Release date!

Moto G5 Plus : Final Specs & Release date!(Photo : PhoneGyaan/YouTube)

Lenovo owned Moto is expected to launch refreshed products soon in February or March and it's expected to succeed the G series at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. It is expected that the fifth generation Moto G will go on for sale in the very first week of March.

According to Gadgets, the popular tipster Roland Quandt tweeted that the Moto G5 will be in retail very shortly after the MWC launch. Moto G5 is expected to be launched in two colors Gold and Grey. As per his tweet, Moto G5 will come with a 2GB RAM and a 16 GB inbuilt storage memory.

As per Digit the company website as displaying a countdown to launch which also includes a gold octopus with no indication of what it's meant to signify. Lenovo is widely rumored to unveil the Moto G5 with Moto G5 Plus later this month.

Previously a report claims that the Moto G5 will go on sale shortly after the Motorola event and the countdown is eventually set for that only. Fans need to wait for the company's confirmation, though.

The Moto G5 is said to be packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with a 2GB of RAM. The handset will come with a 32GB internal storage and also support external SD card support up to 128GB.

The new leak for Moto G5 hints at a basic 16GB variant as well. However, the smartphone will sport a 5-inches full-HD screen with 1080x1920 pixels of resolution. As far as camera concern Moto G5 will come up with a 13-megapixel rear camera, the handset is said to be packed with a 5-megapixel front facing selfie camera and backed by a 2800mAh Battery.

On the other side the Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, will come with a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a pixel density of 403ppi, and powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. The handset is rumored to pack 4GB of RAM and come with 32GB storage. It is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For the camera, the smartphone is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

 

 

TagsMoto G5 Plus Leaked, Moto G5 Plus Rumors, Moto G5 Plus release date

