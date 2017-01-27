Oohlala University-Specific App Space With $4M Series A

Apps are very much in trend and there is an app for everything now a days, which includes attendance in colleges also, but it doesn't meant it's not a good app. Oohlala has changed the meaning of apps for hundreds of schools so far with its custom university-specific apps for students, and it look likes to expand with a USD 4 million series A round it announced today.

According to Techcrunch, the app is seeking the attraction for both students and administration which is understandable, especially if they had to navigate the labyrinths of overlapping websites, app and services that often form the online portion of the university experience. Register classes at this site, schedule them on the site but that doesn't work with the official app.

CEO and founder of Oohlala Danial Jameel said in an interview that it's very complex and fragmented from the student perspective.

As per bikker, when Danial was at the University of Toronto he was working in the Student Life Department and trying to wrangle resources for approximately 15,000 incoming fresher. The problem one faces in that situation is obvious, especially if there's not even a single platform aimed directly at students.

Some solutions, like for handling financials or homework and professor feedback, aren't worth reinventing for now. But what about everything else students do, from networking to finding a place to eat for checking the lost and found and many other.

Originally Oohlala focused on the social side of things, but it soon became clear that there was much more to help with.

Almost every student 95 to 98 has a smartphone and they are already using the app to crave their life into categories. Mostly students are connected to their friends and family with Facebook, closest friends on whatsapp and snapchat, dating on Tinder. Oohlala had aimed at being the app that fulfil all the requirements of the students and it's found a great deal of success.