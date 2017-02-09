Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Apple Is Building More Chipsets To Use In Macs

Feb 09, 2017
Apple is reportedly developing its own chip for their upcoming future versions of its MacBook lineup. The new chipset is meant to take over the maximum core functionality which is currently handled by Intel Processors. As per many sources, the chipset is being built by using ARM's technology and will work along with Intel processor.

According to Digit Apple had already used the ARM design to build its own chipset for iPhone, iPad, and iWatch. October last year Apple has unveiled its 2016 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar which is an OLED touch strip who replaces the existing row of the function keys. The Touch Bar integrates Touch ID which is powered by an ARM chipset called T1. Apple has been using modified ARM chipset for its future devices and new report hints that the company is now doubled down their efforts.

As per Theverge, the chip will handle some of the basic tasks which are like checking the email installing updates while the computer is asleep. Currently, Apple relies on the MacBook's main processor to handle these basic tasks, by building a dedicated low-power processor, Apple would be able to reduce battery consumption.

The chip is supposed to be similar to the Apple-made processor which are already being used inside MacBook Pros to manage the Touch Bar. Which suggest that it's not a very bold initiative to fully replace the Intel processor at the core of every MacBook with an Apple-designed ARM processor which are used in iPhones and iPads. Instead, it seems like Apple plans to continue experimenting the Mac with ARM processors so it can get the benefits of both types of chip.

Apple has not chosen to highlight the existence of this new chip whenever it does get equipped inside a product since MacBooks have had a low-power mode like this for several years now. This seems to indicate that this may be more interesting as a step forward in Apple's hardware story than as a feature inside the future Mac.

 

 

