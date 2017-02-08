Lenovo Moto M Is Available On Flipkart For Rs 999 Grab The Deal

The Moto M smartphone will be available soon in its Grey color variant in India via Flipkart e-commerce site. To recall Lenovo made the announcement on Friday, moreover, the smartphone was originally launched by the company back in December in two colors Gold and Silver variants.

The popular e-commerce website is now selling the Lenovo Moto M at an unbelievably low price of INR 999. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB memory version on the other side the 4GB RAM and 64 GB memory variant will cost at Rs 17,999.But, here's the deal, buyers can buy the phone for as little as Rs 999 (and Rs 2,999) in exchange. That's a (hefty) Rs 15,000 discount.

According to Gadgets, the potential buyers can, however, avail the offer in exchange of the Moto Z alone. Meanwhile exchanging an iPhone 6 will give a discount of Rs 13,410 to buyers. The Moto Z is Lenovo's flagship phone which will cost around Rs 39,999 almost Rs 22,000 more than the top-end Moto M. Flipkart is basically asking potential buyers to give away their flagship Moto Z, which is also modular by the way, for a mid-range phone.

As per IndiaToday Moto Z will come with a 5.5-inches QHD AMOLED display and run on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor which is clubbed with a 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage memory, which can be further expandable via microSD card. The dual SIM slots support LTE connectivity and run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and an almost unmodified version of that.

The Moto Z sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear side with f/1.8 aperture, laser auto-focus, OIS and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. There's also a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone is backed by a powerful 3050mAh battery and supports fast charging also.

Other key features of the new Moto M smartphone are fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos support.